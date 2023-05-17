Peter Chernin’s North Road Company Takes Stake in Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company has acquired a minority stake in Peyton Manning’s expanding Omaha Productions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but their agreement includes plans to collaborate on the development, production, and sale of unscripted and scripted content. The partnership has kicked off with The King of Collectibles, a Netflix documentary series that premiered in April as it follows memorabilia dealer Ken Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions as they buy and sell sports and pop culture items through their online marketplace.

“Through Peyton’s relationship with Connor Schell and our team at Words + Pictures, we have been fortunate to collaborate with Peyton and Omaha on several recent projects and have witnessed first-hand the authenticity with which Omaha mixes humor, heart, and intelligence into all its stories. This partnership formalizes and strengthens that relationship and will support Omaha’s growth into new business categories,” Chernin, CEO of North Road, said in a statement.

The North Road content studio houses Chernin Entertainment, the U.S. assets of Red Arrow Studios and Words + Pictures, among other assets. As Manning’s company grows, it will exploit the content development and production infrastructure of North Road, whose scripted credits include Ford v Ferrari, Hidden Figures and the Planet Of the Apes franchise.

Omaha Productions and North Road’s Words + Pictures are currently developing a feature documentary with Amazon Prime Video about Eric Reed, the trainer of the horse Rich Strike, who won the 2022 Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot. Omaha has previously worked with Words + Pictures on the production of The ESPY Awards, the Places franchise, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and NFL Honors.

Additionally, The Chernin Group, an investment firm co-founded by Chernin and an investor in Goldin Auctions, will help Omaha leverage its brand to expand beyond media into a host of consumer businesses.

“We are looking forward to teaming up with Peter Chernin and the North Road Company. Peter has demonstrated throughout his career that he shares our passion for telling stories that unify and uplift. We have had early success on the projects we’ve already worked on with Words + Pictures, and this new partnership, beginning with The King of Collectibles, will allow us to do even more together,” Manning, who launched Omaha in late 2020, said in his own statement.