Peter Rice Addresses Disney Exit in Final Staff Memo, Calls Tenure “A Pleasure and a Privilege”

Ousted Disney executive Peter Rice addressed his team in a farewell message obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Rice, who normally sends weekly memos to staff celebrating all things Disney, sent his final missive to the company Thursday. Rice was let go from his role as chairman of entertainment and programming by CEO Bob Chapek on Monday, sources tell THR, with Dana Walden taking over his responsibilities.

As THR previously reported, Rice was informed of the decision Monday evening during a seven-minute meeting with Chapek, who told the former 21st Century Fox president that he was not a fit in “the new Disney culture,” per sources.

Disney stock fell nearly 4 percent Thursday as the world learned of the decision, with one media exec calling Rice’s dismissal a “massive mistake.”

The full memo is below.

Hi everyone:

I am incredibly sad that this will be the last “weekend read” that I will be sending you. It has been such a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside each of you here at Disney and many of you at 21st Century Fox.

I am so proud of the work we have done together, the friendships we have forged and the consistent success we have celebrated. We have the honor of working in the world’s greatest and most creative industry at a time of enormous change. In the midst of this, together we have created amazing and award-winning television shows and I am eternally grateful for your kindness and generosity on the journey.

As I depart Disney, may I leave you with a last thought: remain committed to excellence and always recognize that our stories are dependent upon the imagination and artistry of the writers, directors, producers, actors, and craftsman that we have engaged to call Disney home. It has been so much fun to collaborate with them to bring their ideas to life.

So, while I will no longer be riding along beside you, I wish you happy trails and hope that our paths will cross again.

Warmly and with gratitude,

Peter