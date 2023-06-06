Golf World Stunner: PGA Tour to Merge With Saudi-Backed LIV Golf League

In a stunning turn of events, the PGA Tour will merge with its Saudi-backed startup competitor LIV Golf, creating a global for-profit golfing powerhouse.

The deal will create “a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players,” per the organizations.

The name of the new entity is still to be determined, but the PIF “will make a capital investment into the new entity to facilitate its growth and success.”

Indeed, the PIF “will initially be the exclusive investor in the new entity,” per the companies, and “going forward, PIF will have the exclusive right to further invest in the new entity, including a right of first refusal on any capital that may be invested in the new entity, including into the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour.”

That being said, the PGA Tour will appoint a majority of the board, and hold a majority interest in the new commercial venture.

The PGA Tour has TV deals with Paramount, NBC Sports, The Walt Disney Co. and others, while LIV Golf struck a deal with Nexstar’s The CW network earlier this year.

A merger between the PGA and LIV opens up more opportunities in the TV space.

“There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf,” said PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a statement. “We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition.”

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf had been an extended feud, with the startup (which is financed almost entirely by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund the PIF) poaching high-profile PGA golfers with guaranteed contracts. LIV filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, and the PGA countersued arguing that the PIF is really running LIV’s day-to-day operations.

In connection with the deal, the pending litigation has been halted. In addition, former PGA players who defected to LIV Golf will have a chance to regain membership after the 2023 season.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans. Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

“Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world,” added Al-Rumayyan. “We are proud to partner with the PGA Tour to leverage PIF’s unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide. We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.”

Monahan will be CEO of the new venture, with Al-Rumayyan serving as chairman.

While the new venture will oversee all commercial golf activities, the legacy PGA Tour will continue, and will maintain an ownership stake in the for-profit venture. “PGA Tour Inc. will remain in place as a 501(c)(6) tax exempt organization and retains administrative oversight of events for those assets contributed by the PGA Tour,” per the companies Tuesday.