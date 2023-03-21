‘Phantom of the Opera’ Hits Highest Grossing Week In 35 Years

John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom", Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine", and cast take their curtain call at the 35th anniversary performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on January 26, 2023 in New York City.

The Jonas Brothers played five performances on Broadway last week. But the real star of the show, at least as far as grosses go, continues to be The Phantom of the Opera.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical reported the highest gross in its 35-year-old history in the week ended March 19, bringing in just over $3 million across eight performances. This is the first time the production has grossed more than $3 million in one week and bests even its holiday grosses, typically the highest time for any show, when it played nine shows in one week.

This comes as the production has largely been seeing increasing weekly grosses since announcing in November that the musical would close on April 16 (an extension from its original closure date on Feb. 18). But its average ticket price has also been increasing, jumping to what also appears to be a record of $232, as the top premium price ticket jumped to a new high of $597. Demand has been meeting the prices, with capacity reaching 101.7 percent last week.

Phantom of the Opera had the top average ticket price across the industry, coming in above Hamilton, at $198.64, and even the Jonas Brothers, at $192.35.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas performed five shows only at Broadway’s Marriott Marquis Theatre, with each performance covering a different album. The show grossed $1.6 million across five shows and played to 100 percent capacity. These are good numbers for most shows, but pale in comparison to Bruce Springsteen’s residency on Broadway, in which average paid admission to his show ranged from $400 to $500.

Across the industry, grosses are picking up, as shows capitalize on tourists visiting for spring break and as more productions begin performances before the Tony Awards eligibility cut-off in late April. Total capacity across all shows ticked up to 95 percent from 92 percent a week earlier and the average ticket price increased to $131 from $125.

Six productions are currently in previews, including new musical Shucked, which played to 100 percent capacity and grossed $456,719 with a promotional average ticket price of $55.72. Parade, starring Ben Platt and Michaela Diamond, opened on Broadway last week, as did the dance revue, Bob Fosse’s Dancin‘. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella is the next show up, with an opening scheduled for Thursday.