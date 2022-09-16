‘Phantom of the Opera’ to Close on Broadway in February

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s longest running show, is scheduled to close on Feb. 18, a source familiar with the matter confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-composed musical has been playing at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre since January 1988. The musical has been a staple of the Great White Way, and popular culture, ever since, but has attracted more of a tourist audience in recent years and seen its grosses waver.

Like all of Broadway, the production was forced to close when the industry was shut down on March 12, 2020. The musical reopened on Oct. 22, 2021 to great fanfare, which included Lloyd Webber DJ’ing to a crowd outside the theater. That fall, the musical saw a boost in grosses, alongside other returning classics, but saw its box office fall that winter as the Omicron variant surged.

The New York Times reported the news earlier Friday, citing a production spokesperson. The production did not immediately respond a request for comment from THR.