Picturestart Names Samie Kim Falvey as President

Picturestart has tapped Imagine Entertainment vet Samie Kim Falvey as president.

In the role, Falvey will run production across all media, which includes features, television, unscripted, audio and digital content. She will report to founder and CEO Erik Feig.

At Imagine since 2017, Falvey most recently served as chairman of television, selling projects that include Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Why Women Kill. She previously held roles at M4, ABC, and Fox TV studios and Fox Broadcasting Company, where she began her career.

“Picturestart’s mission of making stories about and for people who are figuring out who they are, where they fit in, and what they stand for, and working with creatives of all experience levels, is perfectly suited for Samie’s unique talents,” said Feig.

Added Falvey, “Erik’s exceptional track record in championing filmmakers and producing wildly successful franchises has jumpstarted Picturestart in this turbulent time. I’m eager to dive in and I wholeheartedly believe in the company’s mission — the creative culture at PS is already infectious!”

Founded two years ago, Picturestart’s first release UnPregnant debuted on HBO Max. Its development and production slate includes Borderlands with Lionsgate, Luckiest Girl Alive starring Mila Kunis for Netflix, and Grease prequel Summer Lovin’ for Paramount.