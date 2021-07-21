New Toronto Virtual Production Studio Planned By Pixomondo, William F. White

Visual effects company Pixomondo and Canadian TV and film equipment rental business William F. White International are set to open their second virtual production studio in Toronto.

The Stage 6 facility, comprising a 16,100 square foot stage with a large semi-circle LED volume measuring 62 feet across, will have four dynamic modular sections to give directors of photography more lighting flexibility. Stage 6 will also accommodate shorter duration shoots for film and TV productions and commercials, in contrast to multi-month bookings by larger scale, visual effects-heavy TV and film projects intended for separate virtual production stages in Toronto and Vancouver run by Pixomondo and William F. White.

“We are dedicated to virtual production and see it as an integral part of the future of filmmaking. This new volume, located in the heart of Toronto, will continue to fuel growth in content creation and provide opportunities for productions of all sizes to utilize this emerging technology,” Garin Josey, executive vp and COO of William F. White International, said in a statement.

A virtual stage was earlier launched in western Toronto and has already been used for season four of Star Trek: Discovery. The Vancouver virtual production stage is set to open in September.

“Toronto is one of only a few places in the world where large scale LED volume facilities exist, and we are very proud to have been able to deliver this with Canadian talent and partners, as well as the support of all the government agencies who have helped make the city one of the biggest and most attractive physical production hubs in the world,” Pixomondo CEO Jonny Slow said in a statement.

For all three virtual production stages, the technology partners are Epic Games (maker of Unreal Engine), Brompton Technology, Lenovo, NVIDIA and ROE Visual. Pixomondo, which is majority owned by Mayfair Equity Partners, maintains bases in eight cities across the U.S., Canada, China and Germany.

Recent credits include HBO’s Perry Mason, HBO Max’s Raised By Wolves and Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall. William F. White is owned by Sunbelt Rentals company and offers camera, lighting, grip, power, specialty equipment, location support and over 1.4 million square feet of studio properties in Canada.