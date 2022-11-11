Playbill Leaves Twitter, Says Platform Now Blurs “Actual News and Insidious Rhetoric”

Theater publication Playbill said it will no longer post content on after the platform “has greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity, and misinformation.”

This is one of the first publishing brands to make concrete plans to leave the platform, after the social media company was bought by Elon Musk. During Musk’s brief reign so far, Twitter has launched and then suspended a program which allowed users to pay for a verification check mark, rather than being vetted by the company. This led users with verified check marks to impersonate brands or celebrities and cause greater confusion and misinformation on the platform.

Many individual users and celebrities have also vowed to leave the platform, and advertisers have balked, as Musk moves forward with his pledge of centering Twitter around free speech. As part of his takeover, Musk has also cut the company headcount by 50 percent and several prominent executives have resigned, according to media reports.

Playbill, which was founded in 1884 and moved online in 1995, is verified on Twitter and has just under 500,000 followers.

“We, as a family-owned company, have always strived to be a constant source of support for the entire theater community, engaging fans and spotlighting the incredible professionals who work tirelessly to keep the lights of Broadway shining brightly across our nation. Our core values have always centered around community, kindness, collaboration, inclusion, and truth,” said Philip S. Birsh, Playbill’s Chairman and CEO, and Chief Operating Officer Alex Birsh.

“In recent weeks, Twitter, Inc. has greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity, and misinformation. As a respected news outlet for the Broadway community, we feel we can no longer continue to utilize a platform where the line between actual news and insidious rhetoric has become blurred beyond recognition.”

The publication said no longer be active on Twitter effective Friday. Playbill will continue to post on its website, which it says has close to two million unique users per month, as well as on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, with all “subject to ongoing review.”