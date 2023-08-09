For Actors Podcasting During a Strike, Speaking Out of Turn Is the Big Concern

“We’re not allowed to talk about Scrubs.” That was the consensus that co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison reached almost immediately during the Aug. 1 episode of their Scrubs rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends. The pair, like many actors with thriving audio platforms, had been unsure of how to approach their side gig during the SAG-AFTRA strike and initially segued into repeats. Not only is there the obvious fear of speaking out of turn during Hollywood’s labor crisis — see recent foot-in-mouth comments from Stephen Amell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Zachary Levi, each of whom immediately backpedaled — podcasting is proving to be a strike gray area despite the union clearing up guidelines. Mostly.

“Rewatch, recap and companion shows are promotional, and they can drive viewers to struck companies’ platforms to watch struck shows,” a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Members who appear as guests on these podcasts are not permitted to promote struck work under any circumstances and, unless they have a contract that predates the strike and preexisting contractual obligations they must honor, hosts who are members should also refrain from promoting struck work.”

Even with preexisting contracts, plenty of actors and their reps are said to be increasingly paranoid about even looking like they’re stepping out of line during double strike summer. TV interviews, red carpets and most live events are off the table. So, it’s the rewatch podcasts — a pandemic-born trend that has proved to be a low-pressure way to engage fans and make a few extra bucks — where actors still have the mic. How (and if) they use it is the subject of daily strategy calls. “Nobody wants to look like a scab, even if they have a waiver from the union,” says a manager with podcasting talent. Adds a talent publicist: “It’s frustrating, because there are only so many ways for some of these actors to make money. And I seriously doubt that discussing an 18-year-old episode of a canceled show is doing anything for the studios.”

Courses of action vary wildly. Some, like Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney, say they won’t release episodes of The Always Sunny Podcast while the strike goes unresolved. (Their situation gets more complicated should the labor dispute stretch into fall, as they have several ticketed live recordings on the calendar — including one sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall.) Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have released new episodes of The Office Ladies, but with new disclaimers noting that the recordings had taken place before the strike. Others, like Braff and Faison, are shifting subject matter.

Friday Night Lights rewatch podcast It’s Not Only Football, from series stars Scott Porter and Zach Gilford and fellow actor Mae Whitman, is another podcast temporarily ditching its source material. “For future episodes, the ones that haven’t already been recorded, we’re just transitioning it to a Q&A show,” says Eli Dvorkin, vp brand and talent partnerships at producer PodcastOne. “For the actors coming on our other shows, none of them is promoting anything out of solidarity.”

That is naturally the safest route for those continuing to record. But a few, those with contract waivers, seem to not be shying away from podcasts’ raison d’etre. Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz are continuing their Glee rewatch, Showmance, with McHale citing approval from SAG-AFTRA on Twitter (ahem, X). And while Dave Coulier put the kibosh on his Full House rewatch, postponing new episodes until after the strike, former co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber announced and launched their own Full House pod after the strike was declared. The unspoken rule for all seems to be that the platforms housing their shows never be named.

A popular strategy seems to be a “wait and see” approach. Sources close to several rewatch podcasts, those in repeats and those airing already recorded episodes, say the decision about how (and when) to get back in the booth is being pushed in hopes of some resolution to the strike by summer’s end. Should it go any farther and contracts permit it, resuming some version of these shows is the only way to avoid their demise. “If you go dark until November,” notes one rep, “you’re going to lose your audience.”

For those willing to walk the tightrope of pivoting subjects, however, there may be the greatest opportunity. Rewatch shows exploded in large part because they were low-hanging fruit: a low-commitment marriage between talent and topic. But, in success, the catalogs they’re recapping all eventually run dry. Before their strike-era sidetrack, Braff and Faison had recapped their way to the midpoint of Scrubs’ eighth and penultimate season. Considering the popularity of the podcast, they haven’t publicly expressed an interest in ending alongside the old sitcom they’ve been following. “It’s good to be in alignment with the union,” Fake Doctors, Real Friends producer Joelle Monique chimed in during the episode before it shifted to an interview with WGA strike star Adam Conover, likely the first of many deviations from the show’s origins. “We’re looking for ways to pivot when we run out of Scrubs episodes. It’s a time to try new things.”

