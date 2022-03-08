N.Y. Postproduction Workers File to Unionize Over AMPTP’s Voluntary Recognition Objection

“We stand united and committed in our efforts to form a union, and we are ready to take this fight to the next stage,” postproduction supervisor and group member Chris Clemente said in a statement. “The AMPTP has chosen to take an anti-union position. We remain hopeful that they will recognize our union and value the contributions we make to the industry.”

In a statement, AMPTP spokesperson Jarryd Gonzales said, “The AMPTP and its member companies strongly respect the rights of all employees under federal labor law to decide whether to be represented by a union.” He added that “For nearly three-quarters of a century, federal law has provided a secret ballot election process by which a union can become certified as the collective bargaining representative of employees” and that this process allows workers to “freely” make a decision on the union. “The CWA obviously prefers to dispense with this democratic process, instead choosing to brand those who stand by the secret ballot election process as ‘anti-union.'”

Gonzales continued, “The CWA’s unwarranted criticism of the AMPTP is at odds with the democratic principles endorsed by former United States Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, an ardent supporter of secret ballot elections, who called them ‘the most satisfactory — indeed the preferred — method of ascertaining whether a union has majority support.’ The AMPTP stands with Chief Justice Warren in whole-hearted support of the democratic principle that a secret ballot election is undeniably the most reliable means of determining the true democratic will of employees.”