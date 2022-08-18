Why Power Lawyer Bert Fields Once Eyed Major Career Switch

- Share this article on Facebook
Hollywood lost one of its most revered litigators when Bert Fields died Aug. 7 at the age of 93. Looking back on his six-decade legal career — which included taking on Disney to get Jeffrey Katzenberg nine figures, helping actor Edward G. Robinson sneak a Degas painting out of his house in the middle of the night, and representing the most famous and most notorious people in entertainment — it’s hard to imagine Fields doing anything else.
But after the death of his second wife in the mid-’80s, he almost pivoted to running production at a studio. “I was sad at the time and friends who owned a studio thought that a change would be good for me,” he told THR in 2019 in a wide-ranging interview for his “Power Lawyers: Legal Legends” profile. “I thought long and hard, but I was having too much fun as a lawyer. I probably would have been a lousy studio head.”
This story first appeared in the Aug. 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.
