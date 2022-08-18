×
Why Power Lawyer Bert Fields Once Eyed Major Career Switch

The attorney who once repped Tom Cruise and died earlier this month at age 93 once told THR about the time he pondered becoming a studio head.

Bert Fields
Bert Fields Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Hollywood lost one of its most revered litigators when Bert Fields died Aug. 7 at the age of 93. Looking back on his six-decade legal career — which included taking on Disney to get Jeffrey Katzenberg nine figures, helping actor Edward G. Robinson sneak a Degas painting out of his house in the middle of the night, and representing the most famous and most notorious people in entertainment — it’s hard to imagine Fields doing anything else.

But after the death of his second wife in the mid-’80s, he almost pivoted to running production at a studio. “I was sad at the time and friends who owned a studio thought that a change would be good for me,” he told THR in 2019 in a wide-ranging interview for his “Power Lawyers: Legal Legends” profile. “I thought long and hard, but I was having too much fun as a lawyer. I probably would have been a lousy studio head.”

ad