Hollywood Power Lawyers to Launch New Firm in 2022

Four top talent attorneys from two of Hollywood’s premier boutiques are leaving their firms to start a new venture. Matthew Johnson, P.J. Shapiro and Gregory Slewett of Ziffren Brittenham and Tara Kole of Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman are launching a new firm in 2022, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The details are still being worked out and the lawyers aren’t disclosing which clients will make the move, but collectively they represent some of the biggest names in entertainment.

The attorneys, and their former firms, on Monday issued statements of mutual respect and support.

“We’ve had the privilege and pleasure of working alongside this brilliant team for the past two decades,” said Johnson, Shapiro and Slewett of Ziffren Brittenham in a joint statement. “We consider each member of the firm to be not only respected colleagues, but also dear friends. We look forward to enjoying these lifelong friendships and professional collaborations for years to come.”

Adds Kole, “I have been so fortunate to call Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman my home for the last 16 years. It has been a true privilege to work alongside such brilliant and talented lawyers, to learn from them, and to work with them in true partnership. I look forward to continuing our collaborations and am so grateful for their friendship and support.”

Ziffren Brittenham and Gang Tyre, two of the industry’s most iconic and influential firms, also praised the attorneys, who are mainstays on THR‘s annual Power lawyers list.

“We are incredibly proud of the practice that Matt and P.J. have built over the last two decades,” said Ziffren Brittenham partner Sam Fischer. “Along with Greg, they have truly developed into some of the most respected talent advocates in the industry. They are dear friends and we look forward to many more years of friendship, collaboration and association with them.”

Gang Tyre’s leadership jointly said: “We’ve truly enjoyed working with Tara. We are very proud of the lawyer she has become and the work we have done together. We wish her the very best in her new venture.”

The new yet-to-be-named firm will announce more details in 2022.