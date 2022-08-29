Nominations Open For Hollywood Reporter’s Power Lawyers: Troubleshooters Feature

Splashy talent deals and big ticket mergers get the headlines in Hollywood, but some of the most important negotiations happen behind closed doors — and, by design, never make the press.

In The Hollywood Reporter‘s upcoming Power Lawyers: Troubleshooters feature, we’re spotlighting the attorneys who help entertainment’s A-listers fix their problems without fanfare. As part of the selection process, THR is accepting nominations of lawyers who have set themselves apart from their peers in criminal, family or trusts and estates law. (An editorial team will evaluate the submissions, in addition to conducting independent research.)

Do you know someone who is a must-call in a crisis? Submit this form by Sept. 23.

Nominations should highlight the attorney’s accomplishments from the past year, with as much detail as possible. There is no specific word count, but brevity is appreciated. The nomination deadline is firm and attorneys who are chosen for the list will be notified directly.

If you are a client who would like to recommend your lawyer but you have not been publicly linked to them, don’t worry. There’s a box you can check on the form that will keep your name confidential.

Email ashley.cullins@thr.com with any questions.