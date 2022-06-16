PR Firm EBComs Incorporates, Adds Partners

Public relations firm EBComs (formerly Emmanuel Bates Communications), which specializes in behind-the-camera talent, has incorporated as an LLC while announcing new partners and promotions.

Led by founder and president Meredith Emmanuel, EBComs’ new partners are Ranjinder Hans, who was upped to vp of talent relations and awards; Mackinley Sullivan, promoted to COO; and Mary Keeler, named CFO.

With an international team, EBComs clients include director and DP Rachel Morrison (Mudbound), the first woman nominated for an Oscar in cinematography; and DP Greig Fraser, who earlier this year won an Oscar, BAFTA and American Society of Cinematographers Award for Dune.

“I’ve always been driven to represent filmmakers who have been traditionally underrepresented in the entertainment industry,” says Emmanuel of the firm’s approach. “Growing their careers by highlighting their extraordinary achievements and expanding their individual networks is essential work to me.”

She added in the statement, “Our business has grown rapidly since Ranjinder and Mackinley joined the firm. Mary manages our finances with flair and skill. I’m very proud we got through the pandemic with all team members on board, so we could continue to serve our clients with excellence.”