PR Firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Appoints Five Senior Staffers to Leadership Roles

Publicity and communications firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is beefing up its senior executive ranks by appointing five staffers to leadership roles.

Amelia Makin, Andrew Stein, Gabrielle Lee, Brooke Blumberg and Alejandro Grau are taking on new roles at their respective offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington and San Francisco.

Makin and Stein have been upped to executive vp titles. Lee assumes the post of senior vp of diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and multicultural communications. Entertainment PR veteran Blumberg has been promoted to serve as senior vp, awards and content. Lastly, Grau will lead the company’s San Francisco office as senior vp.

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, previously known as Sunshine Sachs, was founded by Ken Sunshine in 1992. It now has more than 250 employees across six locations with services across PR, earned, owned and paid marketing, and in-house creative and content development. In March, the company announced a name change in conjunction with promotions of Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis as co-presidents.

”These announcements recognize the outstanding contributions and leadership that this group of executives provide, with each bringing unique skills and experiences that has enabled us to think bigger, build upon the strength of our culture and deliver an immensely diverse set of work for our clients,” offered CEO Shawn Sachs in a statement. “We’re excited to both promote from within and add new leadership with the expansion into San Francisco that we believe sets us up for an even brighter future.”

Makin started at Sunshine Sachs in New York in 2010, focusing on global issues. She now manages the Washington and Atlanta offices and is credited with growth and integration across the company and maintaining a client roster that includes Microsoft, National 4-H Council, Rotary International and Decolonizing Wealth Project.

Stein also joined in New York in 2010. He steers the company’s operations and strategy across resource management and business development while also leading client strategy in tech and media industries. Stein, who also advises a variety of early-stage startups and founders, has worked closely with Advertising Week New York, Alexis Ohanian and 776, GIPHY and Klarna.

Lee, who joined in New York in 2013 with a focus on social good and advocacy, has led the firm’s expansion and implementation of DEIA initiatives. She is credited with leading a wide range of accounts including NAACP, Women’s March, the Ms. Foundation and the New York Foundling, as well as advising Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis clients on social justice issues.

Blumberg, who reps a number of A-list artists and filmmakers including Leonardo DiCaprio, joined the company in 2012. Since then, she’s credited with building an integrated team that works “across a roster of award-winning content, distributors, filmmakers, talent, production companies to develop strategies, as well as spearheading sales of titles at festivals worldwide,” per the firm. Blumberg, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, volunteers with the Motion Picture & Television Fund and NAMI.

Grau joined in 2021 to open the firm’s San Francisco office and expand the company’s footprint in tech, consumer, social impact and startup industries within and outside of the Bay Area. He supports growth with clients like Webex, Arrived, Supernatural, Canon and more.