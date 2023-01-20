Premier Music Group Closes Second Funding Round, Led by MEP Capital, to “Power Acquisitions” (Exclusive)

Music strategy and supervision agency Premier Music Group, led by chairman and CEO Josh Deutsch and creative director Randall Poster, has closed a second round of financing, led by media investment firm MEP Capital.

The size of the funding round wasn’t disclosed, but the company said it would help its growth via deals. “The financing will power Premier’s ongoing acquisitions, including its recent acquisition of Listen (We Are Listen LLC), a leading sonic identity and sound design firm,” it said on Friday. “It follows previous acquisitions of music supervision firms Wool & Tusk (2019) and Search Party (2020), founded by acclaimed supervisor Randall Poster (directors Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Richard Linklater).”

Premier also said it has struck a partnership with Q Factory by Robert Etoll to administer that company’s catalog of music and sound design specifically crafted for film and television advertising.

In addition to unveiling the capital injection from MEP, Premier said on Friday that the investment firm will now be represented on its board of directors alongside independent music publisher Primary Wave, which provided financial backing to Premier in 2019.

“We are excited to partner with the MEP team to put Premier’s acquisition strategy into action,” said Deutsch. “Premier’s mission is to deliver full-service solutions that harness the power of music. Our partnership with MEP will power future acquisitions in new business segments and technologies to accelerate this goal.”

Poster added: “Josh and I joined forces to build a 21st-century music agency. This new partnership is an important step in Premier’s evolution, as we continue to bring on the best people in music supervision to work on the most interesting and ambitious projects.”

Said MEP director Matt Cohen: “Josh, Randall, and the Premier team have done an outstanding job growing Premier into a market leader in music supervision and licensing and have quickly become the go-to resource for rights holders as well as film, TV, and brand clients. We look forward to working closely with the Premier team to support the continued growth of the business.”

Deutsch also explained how new deals help its mission. “As a complete audio strategy becomes even more essential to our clients, Premier’s acquisition of Listen deepens our expertise in sound design and sonic branding,“ he said. “Our partnership with Q Factory further expands Premier’s market opportunities across the entire audio ecosystem.”

According to its website, MEP has also invested in the likes of thriller Poker Face, directed by and starring Russell Crowe alongside Liam Hemsworth, a film library of “over 75 films, from award-winning classics to independent genre releases,” including Boys Don’t Cry, as well as video game publisher Telltale Games.