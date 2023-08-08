Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA Head Priya Dogra Leaving Company After 14 Years

Less than 16 months after she was promoted to the role of president and managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Warner Bros. Discover as part of its major post-merger leadership shuffles, seasoned exec Priya Dogra is now exiting the company.

Dogra’s departure was announced by international president Gerhard Zeiler in an internal memo seen by The Hollywood Reporter in which he cited continued efforts to “evolve our company in response to significant changes in our industry.”

Zeiler — who said the decision was “mutual agreed” upon by himself and Dogra, who has been with Warner Bros. for nearly 14 years — acknowledged that the news would “come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure.”

Dogra — who spoke to journalists ahead of a Barbie screening in London just a few weeks ago — was previously head of WarnerMedia Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia, excluding China, and before that had held the positions of head of mergers & acquisitions for Time Warner and head of strategy and corporate development for WarnerMedia.

The move is yet another exec shakeup on WBD’s international arm, following last month’s announcement that it president of international TV distribution Robert Blair would be leaving the company after 25 years. Zeiler claimed that Blair’s departure was a “necessary structural change to our team design that both flattens and streamlines the content licensing organization,” and confirmed that his position would not be replaced.