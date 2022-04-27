Produced By Returns with Fox Studio Lot Conference

The Produced By Conference, the annual event held by the PGA, will return this year, set to take place on June 11 and June 12 on the Fox Lot.

Shondaland’s Betsy Beer, Funny or Die’s Mike Farah, and MACRO’s Charles D. King will co-chair the conference, which will include a slate of speakers and conversations tackling the biggest issues in the entertainment industry.

Also returning will be the conference’s Mentoring Roundtables, which is meant to have attendees obtain first-hand advice from producers, as well as Pitch Perfect, a platform for selected attendees to pitch projects to experienced producers and executives who will provide feedback.

The full schedule of speakers will be announced at a later date and will be made available on the event’s website.