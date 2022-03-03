TV Producer Facing Charges for Financing Russian Networks

TV producer Jack Hanick, a U.S. citizen, has been arrested for financing a Russian media oligarch who promotes aggression in Ukraine through various television news networks. Although the charges relate to sanctions issued in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea, a region in Ukraine, federal prosecutors are signaling that they’ll vigorously pursue cases against those in the entertainment industry with Russian financial connections.

In an indictment unsealed on Thursday, the Justice Department charged Hanick with funding Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev in violation of sanctions against Russia that had been issued in 2014.

“The Justice Department will do everything it can to stamp out Russian aggression and interference,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division in a Thursday statement.

According to the complaint, Hanick was a producer for a U.S. cable network based in New York City from 1996 to 2011. Multiple reports state his employer was Fox News, and a LinkedIn profile for the same name lists experience at Fox News Channel during those same years. Fox has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Hanick faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for allegedly violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and making false statements to federal prosecutors. He was arrested on Feb. 3 in London and awaits extradition.

According to the criminal complaint, which is embedded below, Hanick worked for Malofeyev even after sanctions banned U.S. citizens from doing business with him. The work related to Malofeyev’s creation of television news networks in Russia, Bulgaria and Greece promoting Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Prosecutors say Hanick played a leadership role at the networks and was described at various times as a board chairman, general producer and general advisor. He was allegedly in control of the technical and production decisions.

Hanick also worked on a project to establish and run a Greek television network and on efforts to acquire a Bulgarian television network. In a November 2015 email detailed in the complaint, Hanick wrote to Malofeyev that a Russian TV network in Greece would be an “opportunity to detail Russia’s point of view.”

In connection with Malofeyev’s efforts to buy a Bulgarian television network, Hanick allegedly took steps to conceal Malofeyev’s role in the acquisition so that it would appear the buyer was a Greek national rather than Malofeyev, according to the indictment.

When interviewed by FBI agents in February 2021, prosecutors claim Hanick made false statements about his work for Malofeyev.

“The indictment unsealed today shows this office’s commitment to the enforcement of laws intended to hamstring those who would use their wealth to undermine fundamental democratic processes,” said U.S. Attorney Damien Williams for the Southern District of New York. “This office will continue to be a leader in the Justice Department’s work to hold accountable actors who would support flagrant and unjustified acts of war.”

AMPTP declined to comment. The Producers Guild of America didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DOJ says this is the “first-ever criminal indictment charging a violation of U.S. sanctions arising from the 2014 Russian undermining of democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine.” The Thursday statement also touted its recently-announced Task Force KleptoCapture, which is dedicated to enforcing sanctions, export restrictions and economic countermeasures imposed in response to “Russia’s unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine.”