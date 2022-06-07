Producer Ross Dinerstein and Campfire Studios Sign With UTA

UTA is lighting a fire for Ross Dinerstein and Campfire Studios.

The producer and his production company have signed with the agency for worldwide representation in all areas and he comes to the agency after having amassed dozens of scripted and unscripted credits, ranging from feature films to TV/streaming projects.

Dinerstein and Campfire’s current and most recent projects include HBO Max’s The Way Down and Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults; Hulu’s WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn; FX’s Hysterical and The Most Dangerous Animal of All; Magnolia Pictures’ A Glitch in the Matrix; CNN’s The Lost Sons; Netflix’s Voir, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos and John Grisham’s The Innocent Man, and Special.

Dinerstein has also produced eight Netflix Original features including Rattlesnake, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1922, The Package, Rebirth, 6 Balloons, and the upcoming Players starring Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. Other credits include The Pact, Jiro Dreams of Sushi and Silicon Cowboys.

Campfire’s latest doc projects include TikTok, Boom., and Rudy! A Documusical, set to premiere at Tribeca later this week. The company is also in its third season on the Audible podcast Abuse of Power, hosted by husband and wife criminal defense duo David Rudolf and Sonya Pfeiffer.

Campfire Studios, part of Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse, maintains a leadership team that consists of executive vp of production Ross Girard, executive vp of non-fiction content Rebecca Evans, senior vp of production Mark McCune and senior vp and head of scripted content Ryan Christians.

Dinerstein is also repped by attorney Logan Clare at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole while Campfire Studios is repped by Ramo Law.