Promax CEO Steve Kazanjian Steps Down

Steve Kazanjian is stepping down as president and CEO of Promax, the trade association for entertainment marketing, promotion and design professionals.

Kazanjian held the post since 2015 and will serve as a consultant to the association over the next few months. He leaves after notably leading Promax through the pandemic.

“It was two incredible years of experimentation and innovation. And now, it’s time to say goodbye,” Kazanjian said in a statement. In his place, Stacy La Cotera, currently general manager and executive producer and a 14 year veteran at Promax, has been promoted to lead the association.

“Steve has played a critical role in the development and success of Promax. We sincerely thank Steve for his dedicated leadership which involved many significant accomplishments in navigating us through the challenges of industry consolidation and the unprecedented period of the pandemic. While his inspiring leadership will be missed, we wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors,” Promax co-chairs Stephanie Gibbons and Alan Beard said in a joint statement.

La Cotera welcomed the new role of leading Los Angeles-based Promax. “I’m honored, and I’m grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional association, representing some of the most amazing global marketers and creatives across the media & entertainment industry,” she said.

La Cotera joined Promax in 2008 from the Grammy Awards.