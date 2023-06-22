What Global Music, Podcasting Revenue May Look Like by 2027: PwC Expert Explains Forecast

On June 19, accounting firm PwC unveiled its annual media and entertainment report, providing predictions and food for thought for industry leaders.

Covering the years 2023-2027, it provides forecasts for the growth of the overall media and entertainment industry, as well as deeper dives into its various sectors, from cinema, TV advertising, and streaming to music, radio and podcasting along with gaming and esports. It also looks at the likes of newspapers, magazines and books, as well as internet advertising, VR/AR, NFTs and the metaverse.

The outlook? PwC forecasts a compound annual growth rate in global music, radio and podcasting for 2022-2027 of 2.7 percent, with revenue rising from $104.4 billion in 2022 and $110.9 billion in 2023 to $120.6 billion in 2027. While radio will post a slight decline over that period, digital music streaming is forecast to post a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent, with recorded music seeing a 6.5 percent gain and live music a 2.0 percent increase. Podcast advertising is projected to deliver an 11.8 percent compound annual growth rate.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with PwC principal CJ Bangah about the drivers of growth, along with the hot-button issue of AI.

What’s the key trend in the music and audio space where your Outlook includes radio and podcasting? Is there growth left after the live music rebound post-COVID pandemic and despite some recent podcasting cutbacks by companies?

The story of music has really been growth coming through live events, and we’re still continuing to forecast growth, including in streaming.

The interesting thing with music, particularly some of the music streaming services, is they hit headlines because of layoffs, but podcast advertising has crazy growth as well. Part of this is because if you follow a podcast and listen to the hosts, it often forms a pretty close relationship from a consumer perspective with that particular podcast. And so if the podcaster reads an ad or recommends a product, it can drive pretty great performance. And now we are into dynamically inserted ads being a larger percentage of podcast advertising overall. But a lot of the tuning in the podcast industry is that the contracts were massive, so profitability is a key emphasis like for every entertainment/media company.

You have seen that dominate headlines, but we see music growth. Live events are coming back, and streaming is continuing to grow.

PwC is forecasting continued healthy growth in the global gaming and esports space. Your Outlook projects that 2022 revenue of $214.5 billion here will grow to $229.3 billion this year and cross the $300 billion mark in 2027 with $314.6 billion. What factors are driving this growth?

One of the most interesting things about gaming is that our stereotypes about gamers are now totally wrong. The younger generation is more gender-balanced in terms of gamers, and there are a ton of older gamers. It’s not just a bunch of 30-year-old men in their mom’s basement, it’s much broader. And the advertising growth is largely coming from mobile games and social games. A lot of the gaming growth came from folks who shared a game on social media with their friends, the social media app hammered their friends until they joined and played with them. It became this pressure thing, but that served as a super-effective entry point. And some of those consumers have kind of graduated from social media games to more long-form games as well.

So gamers are much more diverse and probably older than they were historically, and esports has also contributed to that. There’s no barrier to entry because pretty much everybody has a phone these days. And when I can watch somebody else play games in esports (where PwC forecasts growth from $1.8 billion in 2022 to $3 billion in 2027), it makes you feel more comfortable as somebody who may not have grown up in a gaming community. And then advertising makes it even more affordable. So it’s kind of a virtuous growth loop that we’ve seen with gaming.

What are PwC’s big-picture takeaways on the hotly debated issue of AI?

In our client discussions, we actually have a heat map that we use. So when you look at our Entertainment & Media Outlook, the global editorial board spent a lot of time talking about the role that AI will play to disrupt and transform entertainment and media. Take search advertising as a great use case. Am I going to start my discovery efforts on a search engine or am I going to have an AI assistant? If I could just talk to my voice assistant and say, “Hey, I’d love to buy the skirt that I saw on this show on this character in this episode,” is that more possible than some of the use cases that haven’t really played out over the years? So the advertising disruption is a big one.

You are also seeing it in video games. So non-player characters in particular can be built a lot more quickly, a lot more effectively, with a lot more more impact. So (AI will) disrupt and transform entertainment and media and change the cost and revenue implications. We are just in the early stages. And then we also have the back office impacts, the impacts on jobs, the impacts on employee experience, the impacts on companies. It’s going to be THE topic (this) week at Cannes Lions for sure. And it’s going to continue to be the topic du jour, with the competing forces of regulators being pushed to introduce new things, companies cutting off access to their APIs because they are tired of them being used for free to train AI engines, corporations having leaders who didn’t even grow up in the internet age and are just now trying to figure out how to bring AI in, and then the creative side saying “I’m okay if the AI makes my job easier, but I’m not okay if the AI takes my job.”

We have a lot of conversations about it. We don’t have super-precise forecasts on AI in this report, but we are publishing more and more AI research.