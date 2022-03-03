‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

UTA has signed Emmy-nominated multi-hyphenate Jonathan Van Ness.

Best known for work on Netflix’s Queer Eye, Van Ness will be repped at the agency across film, TV, comedy touring, podcasting and other divisions.

The signing comes as Van Ness, who identifies as nonbinary and genderqueer with he/she/they pronouns, is in the midst of a new comedy tour, Imaginary Living Room Olympian, with upcoming stops set for New York’s Radio City Music Hall (March 12), Boston’s Chevalier Theatre (March 18-19) and L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre (May 5). He just wrapped a sold-out U.K. run and will participate in the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in May as part of his L.A. run.

Van Ness, aka JVN, previously toured with Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing. He’s known as a podcaster, author and hairstylist to the stars. In addition to Queer Eye, he hosts and executive produce Netflix’s Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, based on the popular podcast of the same name. Other podcast credits include the Emmy-nominated Gay of Thrones, which recapped HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Van Ness also recently launched JVN, an innovative, science-backed haircare line that celebrates hair health and uniqueness. On the publishing front, he released the children’s picture book, Peanut Goes For The Gold about a gender non-binary guinea pig. That followed a 2019 best-selling memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love. Other notable JVN credits: An appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that saw the TV personality discussing the book, living with HIV and HIV stigma earned a GLAAD Media Award for outstanding variety or talk show episode.

Van Ness continues to be represented by Steve Bills at Bills and Stoll and attorney Adam Kaller at HJTH.