Quixote Sold to Hudson Pacific In $360M Deal to Create Studio Services, Soundstage Giant

Chandler Valley Center Studios, which hosted production on NBC's 'The Office,' was renamed Quixote Chandler this year in a lease deal.

Real estate investment giant and studio operator Hudson Pacific is making another splashy Hollywood acquisition, unveiling a $360 million deal to buy Quixote Studios, a leading production services and stage supplies rental firm with a large presence in Los Angeles.

Mikel Elliott, who founded Quixote in 1995, will stay on after the acquisition by Los Angeles-based Hudson Pacific, led by CEO Victor Coleman. Hudson said it financed the deal by borrowing $200 million from its credit facility, with an additional $160 million plus interest due in Dec. 2023.

Across its soundstage, production supplies and transportation businesses, Quixote operates 23 leased stages in Los Angeles, 3 stages in New Orleans as well as 425 trailers and motor homes and 70 studio trucks. Recent studio clients have included Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Paramount’s Yellowstone, Disney’s Jungle Cruise and HBO’s Insecure, as listed in a presentation on the deal.

The buy is the latest big purchase for Hudson Pacific, owner of Sunset Bronson Studios, a Hollywood stage that Netflix currently leases, among its 63 current purpose-built stages. Hudson’s Sunset Studios transportation unit offers 832 trailer/motor homes, 281 studio trucks and 294 location service vehicles.

In September of last year, Hudson Pacific acquired trailer mainstay Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services in a $222 million deal to bulk up its studio services offering. The deals follow investment by private equity giant Blackstone, which acquired a significant stake in Hudson Pacific in 2020 with a stated aim for the firm to acquire studios in Los Angeles and other markets.

Hudson Pacific’s pitch to investors is that the Quixote deal will offer scale and synergies to capture more of what it cited as a $220 billion global production spend opportunity. The deal will also offer a geographic complement to the company’s existing locations, which include presences in New York, Atlanta, New Orleans and Los Angeles. “Combined 89 stages globally drives ability to capture unmet demand for Sunset Studios by increasing stage capacity,” disclosed Hudson Pacific in its presentation.

The combination will also fuel expansion across the U.S., Hudson Pacific said. “Sunset and Quixote Studios have existing operations in core media markets, but will look to optimize combined transportation and production supplies assets across high-spend markets such as New York, Louisiana, Georgia and New Mexico,” read its pitch to investors.

Quixote, which has 325 employees, has soundstage locations in West Hollywood, Hollywood, Griffith Park and Sylmar and, in February, took over the lease for the Chandler stages in the San Fernando Valley, which hosted production on all seasons of NBC’s The Office.

“Quixote strengthens our reach to capture strong secular demand for studio and related assets, including excess demand at our Sunset Studios locations, and enables us to achieve immediate economies of scale while further diversifying our client base,” stated Hudson Pacific’s executive vice president of global studios and services Jeff Stotland.

Quixote’s Elliott added that the deal “will solve new production challenges in the era of streaming content and beyond.”