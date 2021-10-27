Quixote Studios Expands With Acquisition of The Production Truck

Prominent studio services company Quixote Studios is expanding with an acquisition of The Production Truck (TPT), a production rental company that services film, television and live events.

Quixote Studios CEO Mikel Elliott announced the deal with the Burbank- and Atlanta-based industry provider of make-up stations, walkie-talkies, refrigerators and more on Wednesday. “Philosophically, TPT is a perfect fit for us. They have the newest and deepest inventory in the industry, and their team is committed to the same level of service excellence as we are,” Elliott said in a statement.

The Production Truck founder William Hadley, who founded the business 23 years ago and now has a staff of 20, says, “We have always wanted to provide a wider range of product and services to our customers.” He adds, “And now, with additional resources and leadership team at Quixote, we will achieve that goal. Quixote’s vision is exactly in line with this.”

Quixote, perhaps best known for studio and equipment rentals and especially its ubiquitous trailers for talent on sets, has in recent years grown its business in the L.A. and New York areas. After an acquisition of the Movie Movers trailer company in 2014, Quixote has also purchased rental services company One Drop Rentals and entertainment communications company Hudson Radios, both in New York.

In 2019, Quixote opened five stages at its production facility Quixote North Valley in Pacoima and is set to debut six more studios by spring 2022. The company currently operates 21 sound stages in West Hollywood, Los Feliz and the North Valley.

Quixote was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright LLP in the sale, while The Production Truck was represented by Gipson Hoffman & Pancione.