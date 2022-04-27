Rain Management Adds Yasmin Morris as Talent Manager

Rain Management has hired Yasmin Felice Morris as a talent manager.

Morris joins the ranks of representation after a film and TV production and development career that most recently had her overseeing Gunpowder & Sky’s feature comedy deal with Paramount. She began her career in Chicago working for casting director Claire Simon on shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Empire.

Morris then moved on to production on the first three seasons of Chicago Med. In 2018, she moved to Los Angeles to work as a development executive at Van Toffler and Floris Bauer’s independent studio, Gunpowder & Sky.

She became responsible for titles like The Little Hours, Hearts Beat Loud, Her Smell, Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything and 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez.

“I am excited to take the next step in my career to the representation side, joining the talented team at Rain and supporting unique, underrepresented voices and visionaries from diverse disciplines of storytelling,” Morris said in a statement.

Rain Management is a full-service management and production company that represents artists in film, TV, digital, personal appearances and theater.

“Yasmin has incredible taste, enthusiasm, and ambition. As she transitions from the executive ranks into representation, we are thrilled to have join the Rain family,” Rob Wolken. Rain Management COO, said in his own statement.