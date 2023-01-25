Rana Zand, Mariam Rastegar Join Range Media’s Digital Unit (Exclusive)

Rana Zand and Mariam Rastegar have joined Range Media Partners’ digital department as managers, having come over from UNCMMN, a subsidiary of MACRO.

Zand and Rastegar will help build out the talent management firm’s expanding digital creator business, focusing on diverse voices, while also supporting the Range Media roster across YouTube, Instagram and other digital platforms. At UNCMMN, Zand served as a partner and Rastegar as a senior talent manager who spearheaded digital strategy and development for digitally native talent and traditional clients.

Range Media’s clients span industries — film, television, music, sports, tech, literature, activism — and the company is designed to support talent and scale their portfolio companies.

Before UNCMMN, Zand, who started out in the WME mailroom, worked at Authentic for four years as head of digital talent and focused on growing the division, from hiring a team to expanding its digital roaster. She crossed-over digitally-native talent to traditional platforms, which included TV shows on HBO, Hulu and Nickelodeon.

Rastegar started her career in the mailroom at ICM Partners, where she worked in the TV literary and commercial endorsements department. She also held positions at Conde Nast and DBA, where she focused on multi-hyphenate talent with a focus on growing their social footprints and digital businesses.

Range Media Partners was formed in 2020 amid the pandemic by former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli, along with a number of agents with high-profile clients who left firms like CAA, UTA and WME to join the venture.

“Rana and Mariam come to us with an exceptional background and expertise in the digital space, but more importantly a reputation that proceeds them. They are loved, respected and such a culture fit. We are so excited to continue growing our digital group with the two of them on our team,” Micelli, CEO of Range Media, said in a statement.