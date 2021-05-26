Rana Zand Joins UNCMMN Management Firm as Partner (Exclusive)

Talent manager and producer Rana Zand has been named partner at the UNCMMN management firm.

At UNCMMN, which was launched in 2019 by digital veteran Stephanie Piza under Charles D. King’s Macro Media umbrella, Zand will represent emerging digital media creators with an eye to industry diversity.

“I knew at the inception of UNCMMN that we needed someone like Rana on our team. Rana’s work ethic and philosophy aligns perfectly with ours. We are so lucky to have her join the UNCMMN family,” Piza said in a statement.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining Charles and Stephanie in this new chapter of my career, my admiration for them both grows daily. They are wildly passionate about pushing the envelope further for underrepresented voices and multicultural storytelling,” Zand added in her own statement.

Before joining UNCMMN, Zand founded the digital department at Authentic Talent & Literary Management and served as head of digital talent. She began her career as an Endeavor trainee, working alongside Dave Wirtschafter and representing John Legend, Sam Smith, Malcolm Gladwell, Ridley Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys.

In 2013, Zand pivoted to representing emerging digital talent and joined Fullscreen to grow the company’s management division. She then moved to Big Frame, Awesomeness TV’s digital management arm.

In 2015, Zand produced the film Bad Night, starring digital creator and actress Jenn McAllister, Casey Wilson, Adam Pally, Matt Walsh and Molly Ringwald. Zand’s current roster includes Maddy Whitby and Monica Sherer (The Real Bros of Simi Valley), actress Nazanin Mandi, creator Orion Carloto and host Lindsey Metselaar of the podcast We Met At Acme.