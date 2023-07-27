Range Media Signs Video Game Creator Dan Houser

Range Media Partners has signed video game creator Dan Houser and his media company, Absurd Ventures.

Houser was previously the co-founder, creative director and lead writer for Rockstar Games, and while there worked on popular franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and Bully. The company is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive.

In June 2023, Houser announced the launch of Absurd Ventures, which will create characters, stories and art for live-action and animated TV and film, as well as video games, books, graphic novels, podcasts and more.

Range will represent Absurd Ventures for content financing, licensing, production and sales across all formats, platforms and outlets. The talent representation and management startup was formed in 2020 by former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli and agents from CAA, UTA and WME.

“Dan Houser’s cultural impact as a writer, producer and IP creator is incomparable. He has helped build some of the most iconic universes in gaming and entertainment history, moved the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and made games that are works of art. Through Absurd Ventures, Dan is now forging a new path at a key moment of convergence between games and other mediums, both linear and interactive. We are pleased and proud to partner with Dan and his new company,” said Jack Whigham and Peter Micelli, Co-Founders and Partners of Range Media Partners.

“We cannot wait to share the universes we’ve been creating,” Houser said. “We are excited to have a partner in Range, whose innovative thinking will help us as we develop our new stories, characters and worlds.”