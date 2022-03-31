Range Media, FilmNation Ink Film Co-Production Pact

Range Media Partners and Glen Basner’s FilmNation Entertainment have inked a wide-ranging film co-production and co-financing pact.

The agreement will enable talent at Range Media, a management and brand development shop launched in 2020, to get their films made via FilmNation’s production and sales arms. The partners will aim to produce four to six films a year, with more titles to come out of the collaboration if needed.

And that output across a range of genres and budget sizes will be shopped to an array of international buyers. “We at FilmNation are always looking for inventive ways to give the world’s most talented creators an avenue to use our powerful production, sales and finance platform, particularly as a tool to make their creative visions come to life. In partnership with the incredible and entrepreneurial team at Range, we have another great way to achieve this goal,” FilmNation CEO Glen Basner said in a statement.

There’s no word on projects to come from the film pact, but the first ones are expected to be shortly greenlit. As the indie film sector looks to find its box office footing as the pandemic wanes, industry players are searching for creative ways and partnerships to make movies.

Founded by Basner in 2008, FilmNation is known for films like Promising Young Woman, Arrival and The Big Sick as it specializes in producing, financing and distributing independent films. “We are delighted to be joining forces with FilmNation as we ramp up our production capabilities. This partnership enables Range and FilmNation to independently greenlight feature films, providing our clients with a viable alternate route to studio financing,” Oliver Riddle of Range Media Partners added.

Range Media represents talent across film, TV, music and other platforms and is backed by strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks. FilmNation has just released Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, Pedro Almodovar’s Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz, and Graham Moore’s The Outfit, toplined by Mark Rylance.