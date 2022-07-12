Range Launches Sports Division Led By WarnerMedia Exec

Range Media Partners announced the formation of a sports division Tuesday, led by Will Funk, a former executive vice president at WarnerMedia.

The new division will produce live and on-demand original sports programming, manage and advise sports talent, properties and IP, and invest in sports content and distribution. Range Sports plans to represent current and former athletes, on-air broadcast talent and coaches, in the realm of marketing, TV and film, broadcasting and endorsements.

The division will be able to work with Range Media Partners’ unscripted and scripted entertainment departments, and the company’s pre-existing partnership with A&E Studios, to create nonfiction projects, documentaries and real-time series.

As president, Funk will specifically oversee the original content and programming operations, as well as media rights advisory, property representation, brand consulting and talent representation.

Before coming to Range Media, Funk spent 21 years at WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports, where he helped create revenue partnerships for the NBA on TNT, MLB on TBS and NHL on TNT. He previously served as the senior director of global media programs at the NBA, and at Madison Square Garden

“We have had the pleasure of working with Will on various projects over the years, and each time, understood why he is one of the most respected minds in the world of Sports IP,” said Range Media Co-Founding Partner Jack Whigham. “The creativity, class and execution he brings to the job is exactly what we aspire for.”

Former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli formed Range Media Partners in 2020 alongside a number of agents from CAA, UTA and WME. Investors include Point72 Ventures, a minority partner in the company, as well as A+E Networks, which has a wide-ranging deal with the company. NY Mets owner Steve Cohen is also an investor in the company.

This is the latest investment in sports management. Naomi Osaka recently left IMG to launch her own athlete management company, Evolve. And CAA recently closed its $750 million acquisition of ICM, with part of the deal appeal coming from ICM’s ownership of sports management firm Stellar.