BBC Studios Ups Rebecca Glashow to CEO of Global Distribution

BBC Studios has elevated Rebecca Glashow to CEO of global distribution, overseeing content sales, direct to consumer services, international channels, co-productions and licensing (outside of the U.K. and Ireland) for the BBC’s commercial subsidiary.

Glashow, who had been president of BBC Studios Americas, will also join BBC Studio’s executive committee.

The BBC (which turns 100 this year) launched its for-profit studios division in 2017 to help generate revenue that could supplement its domestic license fee. I May Destroy You, Small Axe and kids’ show Bluey are among the programs the company licenses.

Centralizing distribution in New York underscores the important of the North American market to the broadcaster. BBC Studios also oversees a streaming service, BBC Select, a variety of free ad-supported streaming channels, and a podcast division.