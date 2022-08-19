Directors Guild Taps Outgoing Cinematographers Guild Leader Rebecca Rhine as Western Executive Director

Outgoing International Cinematographers Guild national executive director Rebecca Rhine is joining the Directors Guild of America.

The veteran Hollywood union executive will soon start work as the DGA’s Western executive director, DGA national executive director Russell Hollander announced on Friday. “I am so pleased that Rebecca will now be a part of the DGA’s senior executive team,” Hollader said in a statement. “With an incredible breadth of labor experience, and an extensive understanding of our industry, Rebecca will be an exceptional asset to the DGA and its membership. She is a skilled organizer and negotiator, and with three decades working for labor unions, she has demonstrated her substantial ability to take on difficult battles and achieve remarkable success. We look forward to putting her skills to work on behalf of directors and their teams.”

In the role, Rhine will “have oversight of the Guild’s Western Region and national responsibility for the Contracts Department, Safety and Agency Relations,” the DGA stated. She will additionally collaborate with the union’s government affairs department on state and local matters of interest to the DGA. Rhine will start in her position in October, and will report to Hollander.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to advocate for the rights of DGA members and bring my experience and passion representing entertainment industry workers to the Directors Guild of America,” Rhine said in a statement. “I have such tremendous respect for the creativity and dedication of Directors and the directorial team.”

After initially joining ICG in 2015, notably becoming its first ever female national executive director, Rhine elected to leave the Guild, IATSE Local 600, this fall after her contract ended. At ICG, Rhine succeeded Bruce Doering, who retired after three decades with the Guild.

This past year, she represented the Local in the contentious Basic Agreement negotiations with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which nearly resulted in a strike before a new agreement was accepted last November. Local 600 actually voted down the agreement by a narrow margin, but the combined Locals ratified the agreement in a close vote. She also led the Guild through such challenges as the pandemic, which included participation in securing the COVID-19 safety agreement between the IATSE Locals and other labor groups and the AMPTP; and safety issues, following the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last fall on the set of Rust. Since then, Local 600 worked to support proposed state bills aimed at gun safety.

In her seven years at ICG, she also served as a director for the Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans and as a board member for the L.A. County Federation of Labor. ICG has yet to announce Rhine’s replacement as its national executive director.

Prior to ICG, Rhine served as executive director of Municipal Executives Association, labor representatives for managers in the city and county of San Francisco, a position she held for eight and a half years, following a stint as northern area director of SEIU Local 1000, a union representing more than 95,000 California employees. Earlier work included serving as assistant national executive director of AFTRA involved with national oversight of public policy and strategic planning and as an executive director of a SAG/AFTRA Local in San Francisco. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Golden Gate University.

Rhine’s appointment arrives just as the DGA is preparing to negotiate its latest basic agreement with the studios and streamers, which is set to expire at the end of June 2023.