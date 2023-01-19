×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Regal Closing Once-Busy Union Square Movie Theater In NYC as Bankruptcy Proceeds

The circuit is also shuttering its theater in L.A.'s Sherman Oaks Galleria, which was previously part of the upscale ArcLight chain.

View of Regal Cinemas Union Square
Regal Cinemas Union Square in New York Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The fallout from Regal Cinemas’ bankruptcy proceedings continues.

Parent company Cineworld has filed court papers revealing the imminent closure of 39 Regal locations across the United States — including the once-bustling Union Square Stadium 14 in New York City and the upscale Sherman Oaks Galleria cinema in Los Angeles.

The latest cost-cutting measure is expected to save the company $22 million in costs. The majority, if not all, are considered underperforming locations in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Regal, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2022, shuttered at least a dozen theaters last fall.

Regal has long operated the Union Square multiplex in Manhattan, but only took over the operation of the Sherman Oaks Galleria multiplex in mid-2021 after Pacific Theatres, home of the ArcLight chain, went out of business.

Before the Chapter 11 filing, there were roughly 500 Regal cinemas in the U.S. There’s always a chance that another cinema chain could take over some of the now-shuttered multiplexes. 

Insider first reported the new round of Regal closures.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad