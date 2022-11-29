Renee Rapp Signs With WME

Renee Rapp, star of the HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, has signed with WME in all areas.

Rapp plays preppy Leighton in the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble comedy that had its second season premiere on Nov. 17. The half-hour dramedy portrays four freshman roommates discovering themselves at a private New England college as they leave home for the first time.

Rapp also had a breakout role as Regina George in the Broadway musical version of Mean Girls. She played the role from mid-2019 until March 2020, when Broadway shut down the stage production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, Rapp won for best performance by an actress at the 2018 Jimmy Awards for her role in Big Fish.

On the music side, Rapp recently signed with Interscope Records and released her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, on November 11. With a hit TV show and her first music album, she’s signed up with WME as Rapp grows her career in Hollywood.

Rapp will have her first late-night talk show live performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, ahead of music concert dates in Los Angeles, New York City, Boston and Atlanta.

Rapp continues to be represented by Adam Mersel of Immersive Management, Lisa Socransky Austin, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.