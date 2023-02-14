‘Reservation Dogs’ Composer Mato Wayuhi Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Mato Wayuhi, a 25-year-old Oglala Lakota artist and composer from South Dakota, has signed with CAA for representation.

Los Angeles-based Wayuhi works in both movies and TV as a music composer and producer, and makes his own albums that reflect in part his Lakota roots. He gained industry attention for his work as a composer on the first two seasons of Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX and Hulu.

He also scored the film War Pony, an intimate film by Riley Keough that premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and won the Caméra d’Or award for best debut feature. A version of the Oglala Lakota tribe story, War Pony, which follows the lives of two young men on the Pine Ridge Reservation, sees spirits lure humans from their underground lodgings to Earth’s surface before the Creator is finished.

Like Reservation Dogs, War Pony offers an unassuming portrait of reservation life.

Wayuhi’s next projects include releasing his album, Stankface Standing Soldier, and scoring the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series Echo. His other music albums include Pleasure, Scattered Brain and Part Time Indian.

Wayuhi is also managed by Michael Luna at Moon Artists.