‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Devery Jacobs Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Devery Jacobs, one of the stars of FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, has signed with CAA for representation.

Jacobs plays Elora Danan Postoak on the series, which follows a group of Indigenous teenagers on a reservation in Oklahoma. She has also joined the show’s writers room and co-wrote the fourth episode of season two, which is set to premiere on Aug. 3.

Jacobs shared in the Spirit Award the Reservation Dogs cast won this year for best ensemble in a new scripted series — an honor presented to them by Taika Waititi, one of the show’s executive producers. She was also nominated for a Gotham Award for outstanding performance in a new series.

In addition to Reservation Dogs, Jacobs is currently in production on the Marvel series Echo for Disney+, where she’ll be a co-lead opposite Alaqua Cox. Her TV acting credits also include Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, Netflix’s The Order, American Gods at Starz and the Canadian drama This Life. She has also written and directed several short films and co-wrote and stars in the independent feature This Place.

Jacobs continues to be represented by Entertainment 360 and attorneys Harris Hartman and Jonathan Sauer at Sloane Offer.