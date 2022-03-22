Reservoir Acquires Composer Henry Jackman’s Film Score Catalog

Reservoir Media has acquired the rights to the catalog of film score composer Henry Jackman.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it includes the rights to Jackman’s entire catalog, with scores for Hollywood tentpoles like the Captain America franchise, Wreck-It Ralph and Jumanji.

“Thanks to this unique and forward-looking collaboration with Reservoir, I am now able to focus exclusively on pursuing whichever projects I find most creatively inspiring. For this, I am exceptionally grateful,” Jackman said in a statement.

Born in England, Jackman did film scores and composition beginning in 2006 when he collaborated with Hans Zimmer on movies like Kung Fu Panda and The Pirate of the Caribbean series. He was the main composer on Hollywood titles like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Kong: Skull Island, X-Men: First Class, Captain Phillips and Big Hero 6.

For the small screen, Jackman composed the theme for Marvel’s TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and for video games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Just Cause 3. Jackman also released three solo albums: Utopia, Transfiguration and Acoustica.

“Henry’s accomplishments truly speak for themselves. He has contributed fantastic music to a litany of blockbuster films and beyond. We are immensely proud to add his celebrated compositions to our growing film score catalog,” Reservoir founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi added in his own statement.

Jackman’s catalog will be added to Reservoir’s existing collection of film music, which includes a joint venture with Atlantic Screen Music and a deal with Hans Zimmer.