‘Good Mythical Morning’ Hosts Rhett & Link Sign With WME (Exclusive)

YouTube creators Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, and their studio, Mythical Entertainment, have signed with WME.

The duo, known as Rhett & Link, hosts the daily YouTube show Good Mythical Morning, which is now in its 11th year and won show of the year at the Streamy Awards in 2019 and again in 2022. The comedy show, which has more than 18 million subscribers on YouTube, features the two hosts, and sometimes a celebrity guest, typically engaging in some type of challenge. Guests have included Daniel Radcliffe, Bill Hader, Seth Green and more.

Mythical Entertainment, which includes YouTube channels, podcasts and more, is based in Los Angeles and has a staff of 90.

The company, which is independent and self-financed, has also committed $5 million to invest in other creators looking to build media companies, including Jarvis Johnson and Daniel Thrasher.

In 2019, Mythical Entertainment acquired the Smosh comedy brand and then sold it back to its founders in 2023, while retaining a minority take and receiving a return on its investment.

The company has also produced two books, several live events, an ecommerce business of apparel and grooming products, a tabletop game and a subscription fan club, the Mythical Society.