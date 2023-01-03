Ricky Strauss Named Apple TV+ Marketing Head

Industry veteran Ricky Strauss has been hired as head of AppleTV+ marketing.

Strauss will lead consumer marketing campaigns, creative advertising, media and promotions across original series and films for Apple’s streaming platform. He joins the online video service led by heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and Apple’s marketing communications team under vp Tor Myhren. Strauss will be based in Culver City.

He worked for nine years at Disney, most recently as president of content and marketing for Disney+, spearheading the launch of the service. He left Disney+ in early 2021 as part of a string of executive departures for the fast-growing streaming service.

Strauss joining the Disney+ team in June 2018 signaled that Disney was serious about the company’s move into streaming. That followed Strauss serving as president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios, where his campaign credits included work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Marvel’s The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War.

Strauss joined Disney after seven years as president of Participant Media, where his film campaign credits included The Help, An Inconvenient Truth, The Cove and Waiting for Superman.

Apple TV+ broke ground by becoming the first streamer to win the best picture Oscar for CODA.

In features, Apple TV+ has also released Cha Cha Real Smooth, Luck, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me and Spirited.