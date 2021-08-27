Rights Available: New Books With Hollywood Appeal

Which books may have potential for film or TV options? Rights Available is a snapshot of notable new or upcoming titles that have appeal for studios (and have been shopped). Below are the titles featured in late July and August issues of The Hollywood Reporter, all of which were available to pick up at the time of their respective issue publications.

The Scapegoat (MACMILLAN, MARCH 2)

BY Sara Davis AGENCY WME

This Lynchian mystery centers on an employee at a California university who investigates the death of his estranged father. The case leads him to a fringe academic group and experiences of daytime hallucinations that blur the imagined with reality.

The View Was Exhausting (GRAND CENTRAL, JULY 6)

BY Mikaella Clements, Onjuli Datta AGENCY ICM

The book is a Hollywood romance like HBO Max’s Starstruck. It follows an A-list actress and playboy jet-setter who keep up a fake on again-and-off again relationship to distract the media when they need it. But then they start to fall for each other.

The Startup Wife (SCRIBNER, JULY 13)

BY Tahmima Anam AGENCY UTA

As the rise and fall of tech bros behind big companies like WeWork and Uber have become fodder for Hollywood projects, Anam’s novel is centered on a woman and technical brain behind a lauded startup founder.

The Holdout (DUTTON, AUG 3)

BY Jeffrey Kluger AGENCY WME

From one of the writers of Apollo 13, this fictionalized story that takes place on the International Space Station follows an American astronaut that hijacks the ISS after an accident that sends the rest of the crew back to Earth.

We Are the Brennans (CELADON, AUG 3)

BY Tracey Lange AGENCY Verve

Like The Brothers McMullen, the novel delves into dysfunction in a large Irish family. This story does so through its lone girl, who had run away from home only to return five years later and discover that the men in the family are keeping secrets of their own.

Did I Say You Could Go (SIMON SCHUSTER, AUG. 3)

BY Melanie Gideon AGENCY WME

Like summer breakout The White Lotus, this novel tackles what a wealth gap does to relationships. It follows mothers Ruth, a wealthy divorcee, and Gemma, a widow, with the former lavishing gifts upon the latter, with potentially devastating consequences.

Write My Name Across the Sky (LAKE UNION, AUG. 10)

BY Barbara O’Neal AGENCY Lucy Stille Literary

A 70-something-year-old influencer’s curated life is at risk of crashing down after a former flame gets arrested by the FBI. Meanwhile, her two nieces are facing crises of their own as the three women congregate in a family apartment.

App Kid (KNOPF, SEPT. 21)

BY Michael Sayman AGENCY ICM

A memoir from the son of Latino immigrants who taught himself to code and became Facebook’s youngest employee at age 17 chronicles his journey from helping to support his family during the Great Recession to coming out as gay.

