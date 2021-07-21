Rights Available: New Books With Hollywood Appeal

Which books may have potential for film or TV options? Rights Available is a snapshot of notable new or upcoming titles that have appeal for studios (and have been shopped). Below are the titles featured in the June and July issues of The Hollywood Reporter, all of which were available to pick up at the time of their respective issue publications.

Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend (HARPER PERENNIAL, APRIL 27)

BY Ben Philippe AGENCY WME

The memoir-in-essays from the young-adult author chronicles his moves from Haiti to Canada and then the U.S. as well as the frustrations, anger — and humor — of being Black in predominantly white spaces.

The Lockhart Women (SHE WRITES PRESS, JUNE 1)

BY Mary Camarillo AGENCY The Unter Agency

Set in an image-obsessed San Diego during the ’90s, the story follows three women in the Lockhart family — a mother and two daughters — as they navigate the aftermath when the patriarch has an affair and leaves.

Somebody’s Daughter (FLATIRON: AN OPRAH BOOK, JUNE 1)

BY Ashley C. Ford AGENCY WME

Ford’s memoir, published under Oprah’s imprint, follows her upbringing in Indiana as she navigates her fraught relationship with her mother and wishes for one with her imprisoned father.

The Ride of Her Life (PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE, JUNE 1)

BY Elizabeth Letts AGENCY WME

In the vein of Wild or Eat Pray Love, the true story follows 63-year-old Maine farmer Annie Wilkins, who, after a doctor tells her she has two years to live, sets off across 1950s America on horseback in a quest to see the Pacific.

Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu (LITTLE BROWN, JUNE 1)

BY Tom Lin AGENCY UTA

A reimagination of the classic Western, the novel follows Ming Tsu, an orphaned son of Chinese immigrants raised by a California crime boss, as he teams with a blind clairvoyant and a troupe of magic-show performers to rescue his kidnapped wife.

Mona at Sea (SANTA FE WRITER’S PROJECT, JUNE 30)

BY Elizabeth Gonzalez James AGENCY Santa Fe Writer’s Project

As the term “Geriatric Millennial” enters the lexicon, this novel is a coming-of-age story set against the Great Recession, following Mona, who finds herself unemployed and back in her childhood bedroom, sorting out her life.

The Ice Swan (THOMAS NELSON, JULY 6)

BY J’nell Ciesielski AGENCY Hartline Literary Agency

A period romance for fans of Bridgerton, the story follows a former princess who flees the Russian Revolution to Paris, where she marries a Scottish surgeon out of convenience. Soon they both have to go on the run, bringing them closer together.

Appleseed (CUSTOM HOUSE, JULY 13)

BY Matt Bell AGENCY UTA

This high concept sci-fi epic novel takes place in three time periods — 18th century Ohio; the latter part of the 21st century, when one company owns all of Earth’s resources; and 1,000 years in the future, when North America is covered by ice.

Committed (HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT, JULY 13)

BY Adam Stern AGENCY APA

Think Grey’s Anatomy set in just the mental-health ward. The memoir follows a psychiatry resident and his peers as they try to make their way through an ultra-competitive and high-stress four-year residency program.

Murder Most Fair (KENSINGTON, AUG 31)

BY Anna Lee Huber AGENCY Marsal Lyon Literary Agency

Set after World War I, this is the fifth book in a series (all titles available) about a former female spy who travels across England to solve murders while being pursued by a shadowy figure. This installment digs into postwar anti-German sentiment.

The War for Gloria (KNOPF, SEPT 7)

BY Atticus Lish AGENCY ICM Partners

A coming-of-age story, set against the backdrop of a small Massachusetts town in the early 2000s, follows a teenage son as he becomes the primary caretaker for his mother after she is diagnosed with ALS and has to combat his estranged father after he returns home.

The Candy House (SCRIBNER, APRIL 2022)

BY Jennifer Egan AGENCY ICM Partners

The Pulitzer Prize winner’s anticipated novel — a multi-narrative drama that lends itself to episodic adaptation — is set in a world where all memories can be extracted and digitized but must be shared in order to do so.

