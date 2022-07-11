Rio de Janeiro Launches 35 Percent Film Tax Incentive

Rio de Janeiro is dangling a big sweetener to lure Hollywood to shoot its movies and TV series locally.

RioFilme, a local city agency, has launched a 35 percent tax break for audiovisual production. The goal is attracting Hollywood and other foreign productions and film investments from elsewhere in Brazil, including São Paulo, to Rio de Janeiro, to make the Brazilian city a major international destination for film and TV producers.

The launch of the Rio de Janeiro tax incentive follows Netflix opening an office in São Paulo to shoot originals. Narcos producer José Padilha produced The Mechanism series for Netflix Brazil, and City of God director Fernando Meirelles produced 7 Prisoners for the streaming giant as it looks to branch out beyond São Paulo to shoot local language projects.

International productions will each be eligible to receive $2 million Brazilian Real, or around $380,000. In return, foreign TV series filmed in Rio de Janeiro must have at least two locations identifying the Brazilian city, and be seen in at least six non-Portuguese-speaking countries.

And foreign feature films must be fiction or animation, while serialized series must have at least three episodes that are fiction, animation or a reality TV show. The eligibility rules also stipulate foreign producers must work with a local Brazilian production company, whether as a co-production partner or a fee-for-service producer.

RioFilme will offer a 30 percent investment in international productions and productions from other Brazilian states that shoot in Rio de Janeiro. And if the city is the main backdrop for a project, RioFilme could offer up to a 35 percent cash rebate on local expenditures.