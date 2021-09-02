Riot Games Taps Brian Wright to Head Content for Entertainment Studio

Riot Games has hired former Netflix executive Brian Wright to a key post at its entertainment studio.

Wright will be chief content officer of Riot Entertainment, reporting to the League of Legends studio’s global president of entertainment, Shauna Spenley. In the job he’ll help forge relationships between the gaming and entertainment industries and target talent and creators to help expand Riot’s IP. Creative, production and business affairs units will all report to him.

“Brian is a dynamic leader with creative instincts that led to many shows that penetrated pop culture and delighted audiences around the world while working with the best showrunners, directors and creators in entertainment,” said Spenley. “He is the perfect visionary to shepherd Riot’s beloved IP, help create original content and build a first-class studio all while keeping true to our ‘player first’ ethos.”

Said Wright, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Riot Entertainment. The League of Legends universe is some of the most imaginative and inspired IP known today — the ultimate playground to invite the world’s best storytellers. Working with Shauna and the team to build a cutting-edge studio is nothing short of a dream come true. A proof point of what’s possible can be found in Arcane, Riot’s first animated series, which blew me away with its inspired storytelling, visuals and music. I can’t wait to bring more vibrant stories to players and fans around the world.”

Arcane, which is set to premiere on Netflix later in the year, is set in the League of Legends universe and will trace the origins of two of its champions. It’s the first TV series from Riot Entertainment.

Wright departed Netflix in June after seven years at the streamer, where as vp young adult and family content he helped launch series including Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and Shadow and Bone. He also had oversight of the company’s slate of overall deals until that post was eliminated, prompting his departure.