Rogers-Shaw $20.8 Billion Merger Gets Canadian Approval

Rogers Communications has received regulatory clearance to acquire rival cable and telecom giant Shaw Communications for $26 billion (US$20.8 billion).

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission approved the deal that gives Toronto-based Rogers another 16 cable services based in Western Canada, a national satellite TV service and other broadcast and television assets.

The regulatory green light came with few strings attached.

“Given the nature of this transaction, we have put in place safeguards aimed at addressing potential risks to the broadcasting system for both consumers and programming services. Rogers must honor all existing contracts for Shaw customers. This adds to the safeguards already in place, which allow Canadians to subscribe to a basic television package and to select channels either individually or in small packages,” Ian Scott, chair and CEO of the CRTC, said in a statement.

The mega-merger combines two Canadian cable, broadband Internet and wireless phone giants as the country heads towards a 5G rollout. The deal is expected to close in mid-2022.

Combining Rogers and Shaw to accelerate growth in wireless broadband and network investments follows a legacy media business where Shaw dominated in western Canada and Rogers consolidated its operations in Ontario and Quebec.

Acquiring Shaw will allow Rogers to better compete in western Canada against Telus Corp. and BCE.