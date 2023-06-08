Longtime Amazon Executive Jeff Blackburn Elected to Roku Board of Directors

Roku has named Jeff Blackburn, the longtime Amazon executive who led the retail giant’s streaming and content business, to its board of directors.

Blackburn most recently served as Amazon’s svp for global media and entertainment, where his purview included Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Amazon Music, Audible and Twitch, among other divisions. The executive retired from Amazon earlier this year after more than two decades at the company, which he first joined in 1998 after helping Amazon with its IPO while working at Deutsche Bank.

Blackburn will join Anthony Wood, Ravi Ahuja, Mai Fyfield, Jeff Hastings, Laurie Simon Hodrick, Neil Hunt, Gina Luna and CEO Ray Rothrock on the board.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Roku’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the industry as more entertainment continues to move to TV streaming,” Blackburn said in a statement on Thursday. “I look forward to working with fellow board members and Roku’s leadership team to further the company’s mission of being the platform that truly connects the TV ecosystem around the world.”

Blackburn is expected to bring his streaming and content experience to Roku as it pursues original programming under Roku Media president Charlie Collier and navigates a difficult economic environment for ad-supported businesses. In April, the company reported 71.6 million active accounts and $741 million in total net revenue, while operating losses shrunk slightly to $212.5 million.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in digital media and technologies makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors,” Wood, Roku’s CEO, said. “I look forward to his contributions to Roku as we grow our leadership as the TV streaming platform of choice for more than 70 million households.”