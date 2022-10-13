The Roku Channel Launches in Mexico

The Roku Channel has arrived in Mexico.

Roku said that its free streaming channel, which is available on Roku devices and offers users access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, including more than 30 Roku originals, launched in the country Thursday.

“Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” said Rob Holmes, vp, programming at Roku. “In the U.S., the Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement, and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”

The Roku Channel is available to owners of a Roku streaming player or Roku TV model without the need for a log-in or subscription. Its content selection comes “from existing global partners like Sony, Lionsgate and renowned local partners, such as Telefórmula, among others, with more titles being added over time,” the company said.” By offering content from existing channel publishers, the Roku Channel helps them to drive additional viewers on the Roku platform.”

At launch, Roku users in Mexico will also be able to enjoy such Roku originals as Operación Marea Negra, Natural Born Narco and Mamas. “In a few weeks, the highly anticipated Roku original Weird: The Al Yankovic Story arrives on the Roku Channel,” the firm also highlighted. “Debuting on the channel on Nov. 4, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe and a stellar cast, including Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson and more, and is directed by Eric Appel.”

“Free entertainment is one of the most searched-for categories on our platform, so we are pleased to meet that demand with the launch of the Roku Channel in Mexico,” said Mirjam Laux, vp, international advertising and content. “The Roku Channel expands our entertainment offering for our users and increases the value they get from the Roku platform. Brands will also be able to reach engaged consumers through ad-supported content.”

In addition to on-demand programming, the Roku Channel also offers a live TV experience, “featuring

25-plus live TV channels at launch,” the company said. “The launch lineup includes channels such as Telefórmula, Canela TV, Novelisima and Runtime Espanol.”



