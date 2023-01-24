Roku Shake-Up: David Eilenberg Promoted to Oversee Content

Roku Media President Charlie Collier has implemented his first major executive shake-up since joining the company from Fox Entertainment in November, elevating David Eilenberg to oversee content across the media division, a Roku spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eilenberg will succeed Rob Holmes, who currently serves as vp programming and is set to depart in March after six years at Roku. During that time, Holmes helped oversee the launch of The Roku Channel and led the company’s transition into original content. In a memo to staff announcing the changes, obtained by THR, Collier said Holmes would focus on “ongoing strategic projects” before his departure. “He’s a partner and friend to many of us, and to be clear, this announcement is by no means Rob’s final send-off; there will be more on Rob and his many contributions in the days ahead. For now, I will simply say thank you,” Collier wrote.

Reporting up to Collier, Eilenberg — most recently the head of originals — will lead both the Roku Originals and Roku Studio divisions. He joined the company last year after holding top executive roles at ITV America and ITV Entertainment. “David is terrific, proven, and well-known across the industry and has been leading the charge at Roku, with his terrific team, to establish The Roku Channel as a destination for both scripted and unscripted original content,” Collier said in the memo.

Since acquiring the now-defunct Quibi library in early 2021, Roku has continued to expand its reach into original content and received its first Emmy nominations and win — for actor J.B. Smoove in Mapleworth Murders — that same year. Last year, the streaming company premiered its satirical biopic of “Weird” Al Yankovic, starring Daniel Radcliffe; the movie picked up multiple wins at this year’s Critics Choice Award and nominations from the DGA, PGA and WGA.

Other original content from Roku includes cooking shows hosted by Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse and a Swimming With Sharks remake starring Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger.

The company, impacted by an economic downturn like other major tech and streaming companies, added 2.3 million active accounts during the third quarter last year but saw operating losses grow to $147 million. For the holiday season, Roku forecast that it will hit $800 million in revenue and $325 million in gross profit while facing $245 million in net losses.

“My focus has been, and will continue to be, on shaping a thriving media and entertainment organization atop the world class Roku platform,” Collier wrote in the memo. “In doing so, Roku will become known as the best front door to what we have described in advertising conversations as ‘the streamer’s journey.'”