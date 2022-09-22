Fox’s Charlie Collier Leaving to Join Roku

Charlie Collier is on the move.

The TV veteran and chairman of Fox Entertainment is leaving the company to join Roku, where he will be president of media. Collier will oversee Roku’s advertising business as well as its content businesses including The Roku Channel.

Collier will officially join Roku in October, and will be based in New York. He had been with Fox since 2018, overseeing its entertainment business and developing shows like The Masked Singer and The Cleaning Lady. Before joining Fox he was president of AMC.

He joins Roku as part of a larger restructuring, with the streaming technology company also elevating two other executives. Mustafa Ozgen will become Roku’s president of devices, with Gideon Katz serving as president of consumer experience. All three will report to Roku CEO Anthony Wood.

Fox knows Roku well, serving not only as a content partner (through Tubi and Fox Nation) and as a previous shareholder. Fox sold its stake in Roku in 2020, and used the funds to buy Tubi.

Roku is best known for its streaming boxes and sticks, but advertising has been its big growth story, with its owned free streaming option Roku Channel being a major driver of that.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to further accelerate and evolve Roku’s business as the streaming platform built for advertising, and Charlie is the ideal person to help us capitalize on the moment,” said Wood in a statement. “He is a proven leader who brings vast experience, a history of evolving businesses, strong creative instincts, talent relationships, and a track record of driving revenue and growth. He will play an integral role in helping us achieve even greater success as a next-generation media company.”

“Roku is a pioneer in streaming television and has achieved scale and significant relationships with our partners that will continue to be unique and valuable at this pivotal time in the industry,” added Collier. “As a partner of Roku, I’ve seen firsthand the power and potential the platform provides advertisers, partners, content creators, and consumers. I’m eager to work with Roku’s talented team to continue to innovate, grow, and bring the company and its partners to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch also praised Collier in a statement:

“We want to express our gratitude to Charlie for his leadership, his contributions and his unbridled enthusiasm,” said Murdoch. “He and his team have executed a creative strategy in entrepreneurial and profitable ways that leveraged our broadcast leadership to build and support businesses to position us for future growth. We wish Charlie all the best in his new role.”

It is not immediately cleat who will replace Collier at Fox. Sources at the network say executives found out about Collier’s departure about an hour before the news came out.