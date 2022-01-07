Roku Platform Chief Scott Rosenberg Stepping Down

The head of Roku’s lucrative platform business, Scott Rosenberg, will step down later this spring, the company said Friday. In a statement, the company suggested that Rosenberg was leaving for another opportunity.

“While Scott remains deeply invested in the company’s success, he’s ready for his next professional challenge and believes this is the right timeframe for him to make a change. I respect and fully support his decision,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood in a statement. “I look forward to working with Scott to ensure a smooth transition, while maintaining our relentless focus on building the best TV streaming platform.”

While Roku’s core physical product is streaming boxes and streaming sticks, in recent years it has shifted its focus to be on its streaming video platform, which powers those devices as well as a number of smart TV brands. Roku’s platform business is powered by advertising, and has been the company’s primary growth engine over the past few years.

More recently, Rosenberg led the launch of the Roku Channel, which has served as an ad-supported platform of the company’s own. He also spearheaded the company’s move into content, including the acquisition of Quibi’s library (since rebranded as Roku Originals) and This Old House, among others.

“Working at Roku these last nine years has been the most rewarding time of my career, without a close second,” Rosenberg added in a statement. “Deciding to leave was difficult, but made possible by my belief in the incredible bench strength of the Platform team and the company as a whole.”